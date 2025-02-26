Hugo Keen To Start Final 2 Games

Hugo Keenan admits he was 'disappointed' to be rested for Ireland's weekend win against Wales.

The Leinster full-back watched on from the stands as Simon Easterby's team ground out a nine-point victory in Cardiff to secure the Triple Crown.

Keenan says he's determined to start the remaining games against France and Italy, and he can understand why the coaching team wanted a look at Jamie Osborne in the 15 shirt:

Meanwhile,

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins says they're in talks with Jack Carty and Josh Ioane about extending their contracts.

Both out-halves are out of contract this summer, while Kerry's JJ Hanrahan is set to move to Munster.

Connacht would require IRFU approval to keep New Zealander Ioane at the province, but Wilkins doesn't think that'll be an issue.