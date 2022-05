The line-up for the Championship play-off final will be confirmed this evening.

Nottingham Forest take a 2-1 aggregate lead into the second leg of their semi-final with Sheffield United laster on.

The winner will play Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium after they beat Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate last night.

Jordan Rhodes scored in the 82nd minute for Huddersfield, he says the feeling of scoring the winner will live with him for a long time.