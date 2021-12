Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has warned fans not to expect a raft of big name players to join the club in January.

Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli have been linked with a move to the Premier League strugglers following their takeover by a Saudi consortium.

The Magpies are currently in the relegation zone.

Howe admits he'd like to bring one or two players in, but says that won't be straightforward.