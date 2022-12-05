Advertisement
Hovland wins Hero World Challenge

Dec 5, 2022 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Hovland wins Hero World Challenge
Norwegian Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge on the PGA tour last night by two shots.

He finished up on 16-under-par after a final round of 69.

Shane Lowry ended up 5-over and 18th on the leaderboard.

