Hovland wins Hero World Challenge

Norwegian Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge on the PGA tour last night by two shots.
He finished up on 16-under-par after a final round of 69.
Shane Lowry ended up 5-over and 18th on the leaderboard.
