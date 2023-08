A final round of seven-under 63 helped Viktor Hovland claim the Tour Championship title last night.

The Norweigan finished on 27-under-par at East Lake - five strokes clear of Xander Schauffele in second.

Hovland also won the overall Fed Ex Cup race and the 18-million dollar first prize.

Rory McIlroy ended the week in fourth on 14-under-par.