Hosts New Zealand to meet France in semi-finals of Women's World Cup

Hosts New Zealand will facr France in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.
The Black Ferns eased to a 55-3 victory against Wales this morning.
While France beat Italy 39-3 in their quarter-final.
