Advertisement
Sport

Hosts New Zealand to meet France in semi-finals of Women's World Cup

Oct 29, 2022 14:10 By radiokerrynews
Hosts New Zealand to meet France in semi-finals of Women's World Cup Hosts New Zealand to meet France in semi-finals of Women's World Cup
Share this article

Hosts New Zealand will facr France in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

The Black Ferns eased to a 55-3 victory against Wales this morning.

While France beat Italy 39-3 in their quarter-final.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus