Horschel wins Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel took victory at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
He finished on 13-under-par - four shots ahead of second placed Aaron Wise.
Despite a promising start to the competition, Rory McIlroy ended 11 shots behind Horschel.
Advertisement
Billy Horschel took victory at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
He finished on 13-under-par - four shots ahead of second placed Aaron Wise.
Despite a promising start to the competition, Rory McIlroy ended 11 shots behind Horschel.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus