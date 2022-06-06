Advertisement
Horschel wins Memorial Tournament

Jun 6, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Billy Horschel took victory at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

He finished on 13-under-par - four shots ahead of second placed Aaron Wise.

Despite a promising start to the competition, Rory McIlroy ended 11 shots behind Horschel.

