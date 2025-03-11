Advertisement
Hopes high for Kerry success in day 1 Cheltenham feature

Mar 11, 2025 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Hopes high for Kerry success in day 1 Cheltenham feature
The biggest week of the National Hunt season begins today as the 2025 Cheltenham Festival gets underway.

The first of a seven race card goes to post at 20-past-1.

Emotion is set to be high at Prestbury Park with the first race named after the late jockey Michael O'Sullivan following his death last month.

The feature of the day is the Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle at 4-o'clock.

That will see the Nicky Henderson trained 'Constitution Hill' look to regain his title.

Gordon Elliott's 'Brighterdaysahead' - ridden by Kerry's Jack Kennedy - and the Willie Mullins trained 'State Man' - who is the holder - are expected to be his biggest challengers.

Dave Keena reports

Tuesday GAA

Mar 11, 2025 07:56
