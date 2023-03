It’s hoped Finlay Bealham can return to action for Connacht by the middle of next month.

The tighthead is out with a twisted ankle that forced him to miss Ireland’s last two games in the Six Nations.

Connacht’s penultimate regular season URC game is at home to Cardiff on April 15th.

They go to Glasgow a week later.

Meanwhile, back row Paul Boyle has agreed a contract extension to remain with Connacht for next season.