Home tie tomorrow for Kerry in Camogie League

It's a home tie tomorrow for Kerry in the Littlewoods Camogie Intermediate League.
They welcome Galway to John Mitchels in Tralee for a 1 o'clock start.
Kerry manager Ian Brick camogie
