Home tie for Kerry to open inaugural League of Ireland season

Dec 12, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry will be at home for their League of Ireland debut.

The Kingdom are to play Cobh in the SSE Airtricity First Division on Friday 17th February.

The game takes place in Mounthawk Park Tralee at 7.45.

Kerry last month announced that it had been successful in its application to secure a Licence for the 2023 League of Ireland season.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers will play Sligo Rovers in their opening match of the 2023 season.

The two sides will meet at the Showgrounds on Saturday the 18th of February.

Four Premier Division games will be played the night before, with Cork City returning to the top tier with a home fixture against Bohemians.

St Patrick's Athletic will host Derry City, Dundalk are set to take on UCD and Shelbourne will host Drogheda United.

Shamrock Rovers first ever match in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division will be away to Sligo Rovers.

League champions Shelbourne will host Cork City, while Peamount United go to Athlone Town.

Elsewhere, Galway United will play Wexford Youths and Treaty United are set to face Bohemians.

All five opening round matches will take place on Saturday, March 4th.

