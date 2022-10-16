Advertisement
Sport

Home tie for Kerry side today in Munster Championship

Oct 16, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Finuge/St Senans host Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary today in the Ladies Munster Senior Club Football Championship.

Their Plate Semi Final is on in Finuge at 1.

Finuge/St Senans manager Joe O'Flaherty

