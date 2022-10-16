Home tie for Kerry side today in Munster Championship

Finuge/St Senans host Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary today in the Ladies Munster Senior Club Football Championship.
Their Plate Semi Final is on in Finuge at 1.
Finuge/St Senans manager Joe O'Flaherty
