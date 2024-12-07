Home Champions Cup tie for Munster this evening

Munster get their Champions Cup journey up and running this evening.

Evan O'Connell is set for a European debut as Stade Francais come to Thomond Park.

Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey and Jack Crowley all start after returning from Ireland duty, while Tadhg Beirne makes the bench.

Kick-off in Limerick is at half 5.

Elsewhere in Pool 3, Saracens welcome the Bulls to StoneX Stadium, while Franklin's Gardens sees Northampton Saints face Castres.

Caolin Blade makes his 200th appearance for Connacht this evening, with Zebre coming to Dexcom Stadium for their Challenge Cup opener from 8.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle got their Champions Cup campaign off to a winning start last night.

The two-time winners ground out a 24 points to 20 win over Bath at the Rec.

In the Challenge Cup, Ben Healy's late penalty rescued a losing bonus point for Edinburgh, who went down 15-10 at Gloucester.

Montpellier were 18-14 winners over Dragons at Rodney Parade.

There's a meeting at two of the top three in Division One A as the Energia League returns this afternoon.

Clontarf make the tip to leaders Ballynahinch, who have won their last five games in-a-row.

Second-place St Mary's are four points off the summit heading into their match against Young Munster.

Cork Con go to basement side Garryowen, City of Armagh play Lansdowne, and UCD host Terenure.

All of the games kick off at half-two.