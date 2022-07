Holders Wexford Youths have been drawn face D-L-R Waves at home in the Women's FAI Cup quarter-finals.

The last-eight draw was made in the last hour and has pitted home team Shelbourne against Peamount in the tie of the round.

Sligo Rovers will go to Bohemians while Athlone Town will entertain Cork City and all ties will be played the week ending August 7th.