Holders Manchester United are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ruben Amorim's team will play Leicester City next, after overcoming Arsenal on penalties following a 1-all draw after extra-time.

Tottenham also needed extra-time before seeing off the challenge of Tamworth 3-nil.

Advertisement

There were also wins yesterday for Crystal Palace, Doncaster, Ipswich, Southampton and Newcastle.

Tonight, Millwall play Dagenham and Redbridge from half seven at The Den.