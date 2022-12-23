Holders out of Carabao Cup

Holders Liverpool are out of the Carabao Cup.

They lost 3-2 to Manchester City at the Etihad last night to exit the competition at the last 16 stage.

Boss Jurgen Klopp says they played well - but didn't do enough to win the game

In the draw for the quarter-finals, City were handed an away tie with Southampton.

In the other games, Manchester United were drawn at home to League One strugglers Charlton.

Nottingham Forest will entertain Wolves.

And Newcastle will face Leicester City.