It's the opening day of the T-G-4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

Holders Meath have beaten Monaghan by 1-13 to 1 point in Group B

Meanwhile in Group A, Dublin put 5 goals past Cavan to win 5-14 to 2-4.

Mayo had 10 points to spare over Tipperary winning by 1-16 to 1-6 in McHale Park.

Birr plays host to a double-header this evening with Waterford facing Galway at 5 and Kerry meeting Galway at 7.15pm.