Holders Lyon will play Arsenal in this year's Women's Champions League group stage.

Juventus and Zurich are in that group with the Gunners which was drawn in the last hour.

Last year's losing finalists and 2021 winners Barcelona are drawn with Bayern Munich, Rosengard and Benfica.

Chelsea will be up against Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Vllaznia while it's Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten and Roma in the other group.

The games get underway on October 19th.