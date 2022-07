Holders Kilmoyley are to face Causeway in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

The game has been fixed for Saturday next at 2 o’clock.

Also in the last four it will be Crotta O’Neills against Ballyduff, Friday next at 7.30.

Both games will be played at Austin Stack Park and must produce a winner on the day.