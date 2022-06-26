Advertisement
Holders held in County Hurling Championship; win for Causeway

Jun 26, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Holders Kilmoyley have drawn their Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship opener, 15 points apiece against Abbeydorney.

Causeway beat St Brendan’s by 2-12 to 12 points.

