Holders Chelsea will take 2-nil lead to Lille for second leg of Round of 16

Holders Chelsea will take a 2-nil lead to French side Lille in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic were on target at Stamford Bridge last night, where record signing Romelu Lukaku was dropped to the bench.

Midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech are both doubts for Chelsea's League Cup final against Liverpool this weekend after hobbling off with injuries in the second-half.

Manager Thomas Tuchel explained why he left Lukaku out of the team.



Last night's other game finished 1-all between Villarreal and Juventus in Spain.