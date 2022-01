Roy Hodgson is poised to become the new manager of Watford.

The Hornets sacked Claudio Ranieri yesterday, with the club second-from-bottom in the Premier League.

Hodgson stepped down as Crystal Palace manager at the end of last season, and has also had spells in charge of Liverpool and England.

Advertisement

The 74 year old will be assisted by Ray Lewington and is set to take training this afternoon.