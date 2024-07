Mark Cavendish has made history with victory in today’s fifth stage of the Tour de France.

His win into Saint-Vulbas was his 35th stage victory of the famous race, overtaking the record he shared with Eddy Merckz.

Sam Bennett was involved in today’s sprint, but had to settle for fifteenth.

Tadej Pogacar narrowly avoided a major crash earlier in the stage, and retains his 45-second lead in the yellow jersey.