Historic win for Shamrock Rovers

Feb 14, 2025 07:57 By radiokerrysport
Historic win for Shamrock Rovers
16-year-old Michael Noonan made history last night as his goal put Shamrock Rovers in the driving seat in their UEFA Europa Conference Play-off tie away to Molde.

Noonan scored the only goal on his debut, after joining in the off-season from St Patricks Athletic.

Kerry's Gary O'Neill came on as sub for Rovers

The Hoops will have to do without two key players for the second leg as Daniel Cleary and Dylan Watts will both miss out through suspension.

Boss, Stephen Bradley says that it is frustrating

