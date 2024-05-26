Hill qualifies for Olympics

Danielle Hill has qualified for the 50-metre freestyle at this summer's Olympics.
The Belfast swimmer set a new national record of 24 point 68 seconds at the Irish Open Championships at the National Aquatics Centre.
