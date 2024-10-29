Hill in Scottish Open qualifying action this evening

Aaron Hill is in Scottish Open qualifying action this evening.
The 22-year-old Cork native faces England's Stuart Carrington for a place in the first round in Edinburgh in December at 7-o'clock.
