High Hopes For Irish In Aquatics Championships

Jun 20, 2024 17:56 By radiokerrypodcast
High Hopes For Irish In Aquatics Championships
There will be a lot of Irish interest in the pool for this evening's races at the European Aquatics Championships.

 

The fastest woman in last night's semi-finals - Danielle Hill - goes in the final of the women's 50 metres backstroke in Belgrade - just after half-five.

Eoin Corby is also in a final as he bids for a medal in the men's 200 metres breaststroke at half-six.

 

Ellie McCartney and Niamh Coyne will swim in the women's 200 metres breaststroke semi-finals which get underway just after ten-past-six.

