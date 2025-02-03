Higgins Waste & Recycling LTD. continue shirt sleeve sponsorship with Kerry FC

Kerry Football Club have announced a partnership renewal with Tralee-based refuse company Higgins Waste and Recycling Services Ltd. for the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign. In 2024, Higgins Waste and Recycling became the club’s first-ever shirt sleeve sponsor and the company logo sits proudly on the left and right sleeves of the brand new 2025 Macron first team kits.

Higgins Waste and Recycling has been serving the people of Tralee for almost 75 years. Based in The Kerries, the refuse company has a state-of-the-art facility to cater for both household and industrial waste in Tralee. The company’s family values combined with the knowledge of sustainability and efficient waste collection, built up over 3 generations, allow us to offer superior customer service and cost-effective solutions for their customers. They currently recycle timber; steel & glass, plastic bottles, clothes, and mixed recyclables and provide a door-to-door collection service of mixed dry recyclables.

Speaking following the announcement, Sean Higgins of Higgins Waste and Recycling Services Ltd. Said “Higgins Waste and Recycling Services Ltd. are delighted to once again be the proud shirt sleeve sponsor for the 2024 season. We are delighted to have supported Kerry FC since the club’s inaugural year in 2023 and the step up to shirt sleeve sponsor has been great for us. All of us here would like to wish Kerry FC the very best in the new season.”

Also speaking following the announcement, Kerry FC General Manager Sean O’Keeffe said, “We are delighted to have Higgins Waste and Recycling Services Ltd. on board as our sleeve sponsor once again for the 2025 season. The Higgins family are well known in Tralee, and as customers ourselves, we see the hard work the company is doing for the town of Tralee by providing an efficient and clean refuse collection service. It is great to have yet another local company in Kerry displayed proudly on our jersey for the new season. Here at Kerry FC, we value our local community highly, and I hope our fans support local businesses that have given generously to the club over the past number of months.”