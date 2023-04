Four-time champion John Higgins produced a superb display to reach the World Championship quarter-finals last night.

The Scot was a 13-2 winner over Kyren Wilson to qualify for the last eight.

Today, China's Si Juahui takes an 11 frames to five lead into his match against Robert Milkins.

Anthony McGill leads Jack Lisowski by the same margin, while Mark Selby is 10-6 up on Gary Wilson.