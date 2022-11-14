Henshaw out for game against Australia

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Saturday’s test with Australia.

The Leinster centre suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Fiji at the weekend.

Joey Carbery is observing the return to play protocols this week, after sustaining a head injury on Saturday last.

Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan will all have knocks assessed this week.

But Jimmy O’Brien is back in contention for the Wallabies test.

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend is to leave the province at the end of this season.

This is the Aussie’s fifth season at the club, having initially joined as head coach.

Friend guided Connacht into the knockout stage of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time last season, before taking on his current role.

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said they were aware this season would be Friend’s last when he signed his 2021 contract extension.

Leinster say Ciaran Frawley will be out for “a number of months” with a knee injury.

He sustained the problem in the Ireland ‘A’ defeat to the All Blacks Fifteen at the RDS earlier this month.

Meanwhile, flanker Martin Moloney will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.