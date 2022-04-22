Henshaw delighted to have signed contract extension

Robbie Henshaw says he's "delighted" to have signed a contract extension with the IRFU which will keep him at Leinster until the end of the 2025 season.

The Heineken Champions Cup and four time league winner started all of Ireland's games in this years Six Nations and was also a starter for the Lions last summer.

Athlone-native Henshaw has amassed 57 caps for his country and the IRFU's performance director, David Nucifora, says they've secured the future of one of the best players in the world.