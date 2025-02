Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw insists they won't have any complacency heading into Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff.

The hosts are on a run of 14 successive defeats going back to the 2023 World Cup, with Matt Sherratt stepping in as interim head coach following the departure of Warren Gatland.

Henshaw is in line to earn his 80th cap, but he's yet to win a game in Cardiff, with Ireland losing there in 2015, 2017 and 2021.