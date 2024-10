Captain Iain Henderson and centre Stewart Moore have been ruled out of Ulster’s URC meeting with the Ospreys.

Henderson sustained a concussion in the win over Connacht, while Moore damaged the joint where collarbone meets sternum.

Jude Postlethwaite and Ethan McIlroy will be monitored with respective shoulder and ankle injuries.

But prop Eric O’Sullivan and Stuart McCloskey could both return on Friday.