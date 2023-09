Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde is the leader heading into day two at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He's two shots clear on eight-under-par and doesn't tee off until ten-past-two this afternoon.

Shane Lowry is best of the Irish on three-under, with Rory McIlroy on level par.

Tom McKibbin is out on course from two-over shortly before 8am, while Padraig Harrington is back on six-over-par.