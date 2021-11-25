Advertisement
Sport

Heckingbottom appointed as Sheffield United manager

Nov 25, 2021 14:11 By radiokerrysport
Paul Heckingbottom has been installed as Sheffield United's new manager.

It's after the club confirmed the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Blades are currently 16th in the Championship.

