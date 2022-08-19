Advertisement
Sport

Heavy European defeat for Shamrock Rovers

Aug 19, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Heavy European defeat for Shamrock Rovers
Shamrock Rovers are facing Conference League group stage football after losing the first leg of their Europa League play off by 4 goals to nil to Ferencvaros in Hungary last night.

The Hoops will now turn their attention to Sunday's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table topping tie with Dundalk.

In the competition tonight, third placed Derry City are away to Drogheda United,

Shelbourne host Bohemians at Tolka Park,

And it's UCD versus St Patrick's Athletic.

Those trio of matches begin at 7.45.

There's an 8pm start in Ballybofey for the North West derby involving Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers.

In the First Division tonight, leaders Cork City go to Cobh Ramblers, it's Galway United versus Bray Wanderers and Athlone Town play Treaty United.

In the English Championship, Norwich City face Millwall.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are believed to be close to securing a 71 million euro deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

