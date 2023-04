Sri Lanka have earned their biggest victory margin in test cricket - beating Ireland Ireland by an innings and 280 runs.

The match in Galle is a fifth consecutive defeat for the tourists - since becoming a test nation in 2018.

Ireland - chasing 592 - were made to follow on after being bowled out for 143 in their first innings and managed 168 in their second innings.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya finished with a match haul of 10 wickets while four Lions made centuries.