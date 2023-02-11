Advertisement
Hearts look forward to Quarter final of Scottish cup, Celtic remain on course for domestic treble

Feb 11, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Hearts can look forward to a fifth Scottish Cup quarter-final in six seasons after easing to a 2-nil victory at the Championship's bottom-side Hamilton.

Premiership leaders - and League Cup finalists - Celtic look to remain on course for a domestic treble when they host St Mirren at Parkhead in the fifth round this evening.

Motherwell hope to avoid an upset on their trip to Raith Rovers, while Livingston also face lower league opposition in the shape of Inverness.

There's also an all-top-flight clash between Dundee United and Kilmarnock.

Championship promotion hopefuls Ayr take on fourth tier Elgin.

