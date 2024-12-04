Advertisement
Sport

Heartbreak for Girls In Green

Dec 4, 2024 10:00 By radiokerrysport
Heartbreak for Girls In Green
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland have missed out on a place at Euro 2025.

Eileen Gleeson's team were beaten 2-1 by Wales in the second-leg of their playoff at the Aviva Stadium last night..

Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones were on target for Wales, who made history by qualifying for their first major tournament.

Advertisement

Anna Patten grabbed a late goal for Ireland, who were hoping to build on reaching last year's World Cup.

Striker Kyra Carusa says they need to use this disappointment as fuel for the next World Cup qualifiers:

Manager Eileen Gleeson wouldn't be drawn on her future after the game, with her contract now up with the FAI.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Munster Won't Rush New Head Coach Appointment
Advertisement
Dutch Grand Prix To Drop Off F1 Calendar
All Blacks Barrett To Make Debut This Weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

ICSA AGM on Friday December 6th
Munster Won't Rush New Head Coach Appointment
Dutch Grand Prix To Drop Off F1 Calendar
All Blacks Barrett To Make Debut This Weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus