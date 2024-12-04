Heartbreak for Girls In Green

The Republic of Ireland have missed out on a place at Euro 2025.

Eileen Gleeson's team were beaten 2-1 by Wales in the second-leg of their playoff at the Aviva Stadium last night..

Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones were on target for Wales, who made history by qualifying for their first major tournament.

Anna Patten grabbed a late goal for Ireland, who were hoping to build on reaching last year's World Cup.

Striker Kyra Carusa says they need to use this disappointment as fuel for the next World Cup qualifiers:



Manager Eileen Gleeson wouldn't be drawn on her future after the game, with her contract now up with the FAI.