Cian Healy is set to become Leinster's record appearance holder.

The loosehead is named in the starting team to play his 281st game for the Blues against the Dragons tomorrow night.

Lock Brian Deeny and back row Will Connors are the other two changes in the pack.

There's a new half-back line with Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne starting at the Aviva Stadium.

Centre Liam Turner and winger Jimmy O'Brien are the other two backs brought into the starting team.