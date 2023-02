Kyle Hayes could face action after striking the face-guard of Galway’s Brian Concannon.

The incident occurred during Limerick’s Allianz Hurling League win over the Tribesmen in Salthill on Sunday.

Hayes avoided punishment at the time, but the incident is set to be reviewed by the Central Competitions Control Committee.

That could result in the All Star being banned for next month’s game away to Westmeath.