A birdie on the final hole has handed the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to England's Tyrell Hatton.

The overnight leader suffered a wobble during the final round but outlasted Nicolas Colsaerts to take the victory in Scotland.

Shane Lowry finished best of the Irish on 16 under par in a tie for 12th place.

Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy finished on 14 under with Tom McKibbin two shots further back.