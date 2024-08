Laune Rangers manager Liam Hassett has spoken of the huge effort it took his side to qualify for the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Final.

They overcame a 6 point half time deficit to defeat Fossa 1-19 to 3-11 in the last four.

It sends them into the final against Austin Stacks on Sunday September 8th, at 3pm in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Liam Hassett, Laune Rangers manager spoke with media following the win