The Harvest Festival at Listowel concludes today.

First race is at 2.15 and the main event is the 4.30.

That’s the Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Steeplechase.

The 50,000 euro feature is over 2 miles 6 furlongs.

The going at Listowel is soft on the hurdles track & soft to heavy on the chase course.