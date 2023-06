Harry Tector has been named International Men’s Player of the Month by the International Cricket Council.

The 23-year-old is the first Irish men’s cricketer to win the prestigious award and follows Laura Delany and Eimear Richardson in winning it.

Tector is up to seventh place in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings.

The Dubliner's highlight last month was a career-best knock of 140 in 113 balls against Bangladesh in the second one-day international.