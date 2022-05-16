Harrington's bid for first Champions Tour major falls short

Padraig Harrington's bid for a first Champions Tour major fell short last night.

The Dubliner ended in second at the Regions Tradition tournament in Alabama.

Steve Stricker collected the title, finishing six shots ahead of Harrington on 21-under-par.

Both players carded final rounds of four-under-par 68.

K-H Lee took the honours in the Byron Nelson Championship last night.

The South Korean finished on 26-under-par - one shot better than Jordan Spieth.

Seamus Power finished in a tie for 17th on 18-under.

Minjee Lee's final round of two-under-par 70 was enough to clinch the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup.

The Australian finished on 19-under overall - two shots clear of Lexi Thompson in second.

Stephanie Meadow ended in a tie for 68th on one-over.