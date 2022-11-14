Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Padraig Harrington won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship last night - but fell short in the overall Charles Schwab Cup.

The Dubliner finished on a record 27-under-par to win by seven shots in Arizona at the season-ending event.

But his playing partner, Steven Alker, won the season-long Schwab Cup, with Harrington ending in second in the money list.

Darren Clarke was in a tie for 20th on six-under-par.

Leona Maguire carded a final round of two-under 68 to finish in a tie for tenth at the LPGA Tour's Pelican Championship.

On seven-under-par, Maguire ended the week seven shots behind winner Nelly Korda.

Stephanie Meadow finished on one-under overall.