Advertisement
Sport

Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Nov 14, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Share this article

Padraig Harrington won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship last night - but fell short in the overall Charles Schwab Cup.

The Dubliner finished on a record 27-under-par to win by seven shots in Arizona at the season-ending event.

But his playing partner, Steven Alker, won the season-long Schwab Cup, with Harrington ending in second in the money list.

Advertisement

Darren Clarke was in a tie for 20th on six-under-par.

==

Leona Maguire carded a final round of two-under 68 to finish in a tie for tenth at the LPGA Tour's Pelican Championship.

Advertisement

On seven-under-par, Maguire ended the week seven shots behind winner Nelly Korda.

Stephanie Meadow finished on one-under overall.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus