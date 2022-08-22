Harrington victorious

Padraig Harrington is celebrating another title on the Champions Tour.
The Dubliner carded a final round of five-under-par 67 to land the Dick's Sporting Goods Open near New York.
Harrington finished on 16-under-par - three shots clear of Thongchai Jaidee in second.
Shane Lowry has narrowly missed out on a place at the season-ending Tour Championship this week.
He finished one spot outside the Fed Ex Cup top-30 after last night's BMW Championship.
Lowry ended in a tie for 12th on eight-under-par - which left him at 31 overall on the money list.
Rory McIlroy is safely through to next week's event after finishing on nine-under.
Patrick Cantlay took the title by a shot on 14-under.