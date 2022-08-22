Advertisement
Harrington victorious

Aug 22, 2022 07:08 By radiokerrysport
Padraig Harrington is celebrating another title on the Champions Tour.

The Dubliner carded a final round of five-under-par 67 to land the Dick's Sporting Goods Open near New York.

Harrington finished on 16-under-par - three shots clear of Thongchai Jaidee in second.

Shane Lowry has narrowly missed out on a place at the season-ending Tour Championship this week.

He finished one spot outside the Fed Ex Cup top-30 after last night's BMW Championship.

Lowry ended in a tie for 12th on eight-under-par - which left him at 31 overall on the money list.

Rory McIlroy is safely through to next week's event after finishing on nine-under.

Patrick Cantlay took the title by a shot on 14-under.

