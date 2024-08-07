Harrington To Retire After Back To Back Golds

Ireland's Kellie Harrington says she will retire from boxing after defending her Olympic crown.

Harrington took gold on a split points decision against China's Wenlu Yang in the women's 60-kilogram final in Paris.

The victory also secured Ireland's most successful Olympics ever - with four golds and three bronze medals.

Elsewhere,

Limerick's Sarah Lavin is into the semi finals of the women's 100 metre hurdles at the Olympic Games in Paris.

She finished second in her heat behind world champion Danielle Williams.

Lavin clocked a time of 12 point 7-3 seconds.

In the next hour, Brian Fay runs in the heats of the 5000 metres.

Mark English is in the 800 metre heats.

Sophie O'Sullivan and Sarah Healy get another crack at booking a Women's 15-hundred semi-final spot, going in separate races of the repechage.

Tonight, Rhasidat Adeleke goes in the first of three semi-finals of the Women’s 400 metres.

Only the top two in each race will qualify for the final, along with two fastest losers.

She lines up at 7.45pm Irish time.

Jack Woolley is in last-16 action in the men’s 58-k-g Taekwondo this morning.

It's day one of the women's golf competition, with Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow representing Team Ireland.

Meadow is currently 3 over par through 6 holes, five shots off the lead, with Maguire yet to tee off.

And Finn Lynch competes in the medal race of the Men's Dinghy this lunchtime.