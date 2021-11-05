Advertisement
Harrington Power-Power 7 off top spot

Nov 5, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Harrington Power-Power 7 off top spot
Padraig Harrington has a share of fourth going into day two of the Portugal Masters.

He goes out from 4 under par at ten-past-midday - that's the same time overnight leader Nino Bertasio tees off from 10 under.

Jonathan Caldwell resumes on 2 under, and Cormac Sharvin on 5 over par.

Seamus Power is seven off the lead ahead of the World Wide Technology Championship's second round in Mexico.

The Waterford golfer is 3 under par.

Graeme McDowell begins the day on 1 under, with Shane Lowry level par.

Matthew Wolff is the man to catch on 10 under.

